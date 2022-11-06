Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $1.77 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

