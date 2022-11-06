Substratum Price Reaches $0.0009 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Substratum has a market cap of $327,168.84 and $371.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.18 or 0.99999662 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008003 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085418 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

