Suku 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.06 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Suku has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00599132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.24 or 0.31217990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.