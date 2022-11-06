Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

