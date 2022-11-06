sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $66.03 million and $431,014.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,500,914 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

