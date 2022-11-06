SVB Leerink Raises Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $6.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

