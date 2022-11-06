Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $74.59 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,693,712,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,687,007 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

