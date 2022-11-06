Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.