Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY23 guidance at ($2.75) -($2.50) EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.53 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
