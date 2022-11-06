Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY23 guidance at ($2.75) -($2.50) EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.53 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

