Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Position Cut by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC trimmed its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Talos Energy accounts for about 3.8% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 268.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 440,521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 1,430,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

