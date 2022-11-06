Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.81 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $58.81 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00008500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.68285118 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

