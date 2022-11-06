Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

