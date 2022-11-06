TD Securities Lowers goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$195.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EHMEF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

