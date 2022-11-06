TD Securities Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $135.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $6,168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 52.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 130,624 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Gold by 128.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

