TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

