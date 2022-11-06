Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $11.07 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,641 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 486,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,766. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.28 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

