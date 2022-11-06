Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,622 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.63% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $37,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH remained flat at $71.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 937,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.