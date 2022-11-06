Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 353,471 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 3.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $54,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,625. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

