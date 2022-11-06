Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $170.76 on Friday, reaching $2,566.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,961.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,711.02. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,566.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

