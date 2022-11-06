Tezos Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $46.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002221 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008102 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,700,858 coins and its circulating supply is 915,237,060 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

