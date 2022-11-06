The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.49 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

