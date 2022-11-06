The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

