The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

