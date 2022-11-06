The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 204.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

