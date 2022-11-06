The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

