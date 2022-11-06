The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ENSG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.60.

Shares of ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Ensign Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

