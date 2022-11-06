The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($43.94) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($55.50) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,068 ($47.03).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,376.50 ($39.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,381.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,411.20. The company has a market capitalization of £75.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,436.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,512 ($29.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($42.14).

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

