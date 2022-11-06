The Goldman Sachs Group Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $102.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.
CHRW stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
