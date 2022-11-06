The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

