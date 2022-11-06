The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.
Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance
NYSE GBX opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
