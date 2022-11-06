The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of The Hackett Group worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,851. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $663.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

