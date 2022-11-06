The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,098. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day moving average is $292.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

