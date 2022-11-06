The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $102,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,098. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average is $292.57.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

