The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

