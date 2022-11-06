The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

MAC stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Macerich by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

