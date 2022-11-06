The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

