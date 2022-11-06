The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.