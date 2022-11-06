TheStreet Downgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

ETSY stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

