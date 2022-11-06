Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE:TRI opened at C$141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.01. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$156.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.28.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4275917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.26%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20. In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.