Thunder Brawl (THB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.43 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $111.43 million and $175,212.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.61895298 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $143,411.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

