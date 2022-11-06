Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Titan International Stock Performance
TWI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.