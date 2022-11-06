Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWIGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 238.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Earnings History for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

