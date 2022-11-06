Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 238.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

