Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

