Tokocrypto Reaches Market Cap of $126.50 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $126.50 million and $590,350.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00596250 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,580.81 or 0.31055382 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

