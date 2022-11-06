Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.