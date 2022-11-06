Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
