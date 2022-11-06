Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $438.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.09 and a 200-day moving average of $439.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.