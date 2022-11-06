Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $285.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $371.91. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

