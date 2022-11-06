Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

