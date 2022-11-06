Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $284.03 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

