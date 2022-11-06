Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Caterpillar comprises about 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.