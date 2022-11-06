Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,021,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $310.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.66 and a 200 day moving average of $345.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

