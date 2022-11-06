TPI Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.92. 1,788,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,188. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.