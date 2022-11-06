TPI Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
